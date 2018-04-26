Labourers, unskilled workers refuse to put faith in budget 2018-19

April 26, 2018
KARACHI: Labourers haven't placed much faith in the government as far as budget 2018-19 is concerned. Faisal Kareem speaks to some labourers and unskilled workers who share their thoughts on the upcoming budget. 

"All the government does in the budget is make tall claims about how they're going to spend the money. Nothing for the poor there," says a despondent labourer.

Others said that not much had changed over the years for labourers. Some even said life had gotten more difficult as compared to last year.

"The price of a roti has risen to Rs 8-10," says a rickshaw driver. "How can a poor man afford it? This is injustice."

Labourers aren't too happy about the minimum wage set by the government as well.

"The amount they set for daily wage is a joke," says one labourer."Rs 15,000 is not enough to buy pulses which cost Rs 200 per kg. Our electricity and other bills amount to Rs 15,000."

The rickshaw driver claims that he has four children and rent costs him Rs 8,000.

"What can a common man do with Rs 15,000 in this day and age?"

Contrary to popular belief, labourers and unskilled workers do follow the budget. They don't seem too optimistic about budget 2018-19.
