KP govt has failed to introduce health, education reforms: CJP tells Khattak

April 19, 2018
Zeeshan Anwar

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar told Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak that his government had failed to bring about any improvement in health and education sectors.

The chief justice made the remarks while questioning CM Khattak about his government’s five-year performance.

“What is the total population of Peshawar?” the judge asked Khattak, who failed to give any answer. “Peshawar’s population as per the national census is six million,” Justice Nisar said. “How many hospitals have been built by your government?” the top judge asked again.

“When we formed the government in 2013, schools were in ruins. There were no doctors in hospitals. We made hospitals autonomous and allocated Rs2 billion for teaching hospitals,” the CM replied.

On this, the chief justice said that five years were a long time to deliver and build new health facilities.

Justice Nisar again asked Khattak to name any top six schools of Peshawar and how many of them were built by his government. CM Khattak again remained silent.

“I have seen no improvement in health and education,” the chief justice said. “There has been a lot of talk about giving respect to votes. Serve the masses if you want to protect the sanctity of votes.”

Later, speaking to media, CM Khattak said that people would decide in elections whether they were happy with his government.

He, however, said that he would start making unannounced visits to schools and health facilities.


