Khursheed Shah recommends Rabbani, Babar for caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader Khursheed Shah has advised PPP leadership to name former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani and Farhatullah Babar as party’s candidate for the post of caretaker Prime Minister.

The caretaker set up will be installed after the tenure of incumbent government ends on May 31.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khursheed Shah both appear to be reluctant to publicly name their candidates.

Abbasi has authorized Shah to pick any name for the caretaker PM after consulting other opposition parties. But Shah wants PML-N to put forward its recommendation.

According to reports, the ruling party doesn’t want any delay in the general elections and PM Abbasi in a meeting with Khursheed Shah on April 11 had empowered PPP to choose the caretaker PM.

The matter would be referred to ECP, if the political parties failed to develop consensus on caretaker set up.

However, talking to newsmen on Tuesday, Khursheed Shah said the names for caretaker PM would be discussed in a party meeting with Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto.

“We will try to pick a neutral candidate for the slot of caretaker PM,” Shah said.

He said a well-known and experienced candidate would be preferred.

Story first published: 24th April 2018