Karachi to get new buses this month, says transport minister

transport minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV at Naya Din, Nasir Hussain Shah said that Karachiites will be able to travel in new buses which will be part of the 'People's Bus Service' initiative.He spoke about bus drivers increasing fares illegally, promising that action would be taken against them."I saw the report on SAMAA TV that some bus drivers were charging higher fares illegally," he said. "We sent a team immediately to investigate the claims. Action will be taken against those who do this."The transport minister said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah would meet the prime minister to discuss the issue of load shedding in Karachi.

Story first published: 10th April 2018