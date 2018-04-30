Karachi to face increased shortage of water



Another water crisis is imminent on Monday in Karachi – the largest city of Pakistan that continues to face multiple crises including protracted hours of load shedding.

Areas including Gharo and Pippri will not receive power supply today at the behest of National Transmission & Dispatch Company, according to the city’s main power supplier, K-Electric.

Water supply to Karachi from Gharo pumping station will remain suspended from 9am to 8pm and from Pippri pumping station till 3pm.

The shutdown is in place because the development work is in progress, according to the official. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has been informed about the shutdown.

“K-Electric will restore the power supply to the concerned areas as soon as the NTDC completes its work,” said the spokesman.

Story first published: 30th April 2018