

Agar siyasat kerta tho

*Mayor k bajae siyasi jamat ko nishana banata

*CM house k bajae Bilawal house k bahar kachra penkta

*Gutter k sath CM k bajae Bilawal ki tasweer banata

Apne tax k tankhadar Zimedar se haq mangta hu. Na-ehli per sawal utata hu. Humara haq hai, siyasat nahi



— Alamgir Khan (@AKFixit) April 7, 2018

A heavy contingent of police force has been deployed at Tibet Center where the march is expected to take place. The City Court road that leads to Lighthouse has been closed for traffic.Carrying trash cans in their hands and holding placards criticising the mayor's performance, Fixit members warned Waseem Akhtar that they were on their way to heap garbage outside his office.Thousands of Fixit members have gathered near Madina Plaza from where they intend to protest outside the mayor's office.The 'HumWaaris Karachi' walk aims to engage the youth in a protest against the mayor. Fixit activists are protesting against the poor condition of public transport and demanding education, health facilities and civil defence.

