#Fixit members take to the streets against Wasim Akhtar

April 8, 2018
KARACHI: Police is on high alert after Fixit announced its plans to organise a march and throw trash outside the KMC office. 

A heavy contingent of police force has been deployed at Tibet Center where the march is expected to take place. The City Court road that leads to Lighthouse has been closed for traffic.



Carrying trash cans in their hands and holding placards criticising the mayor's performance, Fixit members warned Waseem Akhtar that they were on their way to heap garbage outside his office.







Thousands of Fixit members have gathered near Madina Plaza from where they intend to protest outside the mayor's office.

The 'HumWaaris Karachi' walk aims to engage the youth in a protest against the mayor. Fixit activists are protesting against the poor condition of public transport and demanding education, health facilities and civil defence.

 
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

