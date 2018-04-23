Karachi load shedding to end after SSGC ordered to supply gas

April 23, 2018
Raza Haidery

KARACHI:  Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced that the tussle between Sui Southern Gas Company and K-Electric has come to an end.

“SSGC will provide gas to K-Electric,” he announced in a press conference on Monday. “It will provide as much gas to K-Electric as is required by the power company.”

“Karachi will have electricity as well as water.”

He went on to say that the power distribution company claimed that all energy plants are working.

The prime minister confirmed that federal government has no plans on taking over K-Electric.

“Who will pay the bills in those areas where power theft is taking place?” he asked.

The city has been suffering from prolonged hours of load-shedding after the city’s main electricity supplier said it could not generate electricity in the required amount as the Sui Southern Gas Company had curtailed gas supply.


