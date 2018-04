Three persons were injured as a building caught fire in New Chali.

The fire had started in a chemical warehouse located inside the building. Three persons who were burnt by the fire were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Fire brigades and firefighters were busy dousing the flames as rescue efforts were underway to get stranded people out of the building.

(This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly).

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 28th April 2018