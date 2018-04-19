Kamal says replacing Urdu from signboards is conspiracy against Sindhis

KARACHI: Removing Urdu from signboards at University of Sindh is a conspiracy against Sindhis, says PSP chief Syed Mustafa Kamal.

“PPP is instigating Sindhis while MQM-P is doing the same with Urdu speaking people,” said Mustafa Kamal, reacting to a notification from University of Sindh’s administration in which it was decided to write all building titles and signboards in bilingual format (English + Sindhi).

Mustafa Kamal said that the Sindh government was not concerned with the quality of education in the province. He said that Rs 1,000bn had been spent on education in the last 10 years.

“Seven million children in Sindh are deprived of education,” he said.

Kamal said that the world believed anything negative about youngsters who were affiliated with MQM.

Notification a reflection of ‘slave mindset’: Khawaja Izhar

“Urdu is the national language of Pakistan yet it was prohibited,” he said.

Khawaja Izhar said that such a notification was against the principles of Quaid-e-Azam. He said that such a ban on Urdu language was an act of treachery.

MQM representative Faisal Sabzwari condemned the decision and said that efforts should be made to bring the people of Sindh closer rather than divide them.

جن کے متعصب اقدامات کے باعث “اردو کا جنازہ ہے بڑی دھوم سے نکلے” کہا گیا ان کی جانب سے سندھ یونیورسٹی میں قومی زبان اردو پر ہی پابندی کا حکم سندھ کی لسانی اکائیوں میں تفریق، تنازعات کو بڑھاوا دینے کا مذموم عمل ہے۔ اسے واپس لیا جائے۔ لوگوں کو قریب لائیں، منفیت کی جانب نہ دھکیلیں pic.twitter.com/3dfka90zcn — Faisal Subzwari (@faisalsubzwari) April 19, 2018

Story first published: 19th April 2018