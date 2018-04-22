K-Electric responsible for load shedding crisis in Karachi: Shehbaz

April 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




KARACHI: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not mince his words when he blamed K-Electric for the electricity crisis in the city. 

"K-Electric is responsible for the load shedding crisis in Karachi," he said during his speech in Bahadurabad where he was joined by MQM-P leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Khawaja Izhar.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Karachi was known as the City of Lights but in the past two decades, Karachi had suffered a lot. He said that there were broken roads and sewerage problems in Karachi.

The Punjab chief minister said that Karachi had been treated unjustly in the past.

"Those who had treated Karachi unjustly should be held accountable," he said. "I am not here to start any political agenda in the city."

Shehbaz said that he had arrived in the city to take part in a conference related to CPEC. He described his meeting with MQM-P leaders in Bahadurabad as positive.

He paid tribute to Rangers for protecting the lives of the innocent and improving the overall security situation of the city. He credited his elder brother and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, with taking the decision to rid Karachi of militants.

"Nawaz Sharif took the crucial decision to restore security and safety in Karachi," he said.

Shehbaz criticised rival parties PPP and PTI, accusing them of being insecure.

"When I visit Peshawar, PTI is angered by my visit. When I go to Karachi, PPP gets furious," he said.

 
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

I deserved to play in PSL: Fawad Alam

April 22, 2018 7:49 pm

Actress who sparked #MeToo movement lends support to Meesha Shafi

April 22, 2018 7:11 pm

Bilawal finds fault with ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ slogan

April 22, 2018 6:11 pm

Let the law take its course: Ahsan Khan on Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar scandal

April 22, 2018 5:41 pm

Nawaz concerned over ‘curbs on freedom of media and speech’

April 21, 2018 9:41 pm

Heatwave risk looms despite unseasonable snowfall

April 21, 2018 8:15 pm

 

Full Programs

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 22 April 2018
Sports Action | Samaa TV | 22 April 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousaf | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousaf | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.