"K-Electric is responsible for the load shedding crisis in Karachi," he said during his speech in Bahadurabad where he was joined by MQM-P leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Khawaja Izhar.Shehbaz Sharif said that Karachi was known as the City of Lights but in the past two decades, Karachi had suffered a lot. He said that there were broken roads and sewerage problems in Karachi.The Punjab chief minister said that Karachi had been treated unjustly in the past."Those who had treated Karachi unjustly should be held accountable," he said. "I am not here to start any political agenda in the city."Shehbaz said that he had arrived in the city to take part in a conference related to CPEC. He described his meeting with MQM-P leaders in Bahadurabad as positive.He paid tribute to Rangers for protecting the lives of the innocent and improving the overall security situation of the city. He credited his elder brother and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, with taking the decision to rid Karachi of militants."Nawaz Sharif took the crucial decision to restore security and safety in Karachi," he said.Shehbaz criticised rival parties PPP and PTI, accusing them of being insecure."When I visit Peshawar, PTI is angered by my visit. When I go to Karachi, PPP gets furious," he said.

Story first published: 22nd April 2018