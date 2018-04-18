Jurisdiction of SC, PHC extends to FATA after President signs bill



ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has signed the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court extension of jurisdiction to FATA bill, 2018.

The President signed the bill on recommendation of the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The bill had already been approved by the National Assembly. The Senate adopted the bill on April 13 despite the opposition by JUI-F and PkMAP.

After endorsement by the President, the bill has become a law.

Different political leaders and people of Fata termed the passage of the bill as the first step towards mainstreaming of the Fata. -APP

Story first published: 18th April 2018