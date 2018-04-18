Jurisdiction of SC, PHC extends to FATA after President signs bill

April 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has signed the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court extension of jurisdiction to FATA bill, 2018.

The President signed the bill on recommendation of the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The bill had already been approved by the National Assembly. The Senate adopted the bill on April 13 despite the opposition by JUI-F and PkMAP.

After endorsement by the President, the bill has become a law.

Different political leaders and people of Fata termed the passage of the bill as the first step towards mainstreaming of the Fata. -APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 18th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Who ordered to hide 27 govt vehicles?

April 17, 2018 7:08 pm

Incorrect reporting on Nawaz, Maryam speech ‘ban’ angers CJ

April 17, 2018 4:47 pm

Top court summons Nawaz, Maryam over “anti-judiciary speeches”

April 17, 2018 1:43 pm

Tax amnesty scheme to prevent money laundering: President

April 16, 2018 5:41 pm

CJ says no to Punjab govt’s offer of additional security for judges

April 16, 2018 5:38 pm

JIT to investigate firing at house of SC judge

April 15, 2018 11:49 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.