JIT to investigate firing at house of SC judge

April 15, 2018
LAHORE: A joint investigation team has been formed to investigate firing on the residence Supreme Court judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The JIT will be headed by DIG Investigation Sultan Chaudhry.

On Sunday, unknown gunman shot at house of Justice Ijazul Ahsan. He was part of a five member bench that last July disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from his job.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Forensic teams recovered bullet shells outside the house and collected further evidences.

A case has also been registered against unidentified persons under anti-terrorism act.

No suspect has been named for the shooting.

The Supreme Court Bar Association threatened to go on strike on Monday but later called it off on the appeal of Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

The CJP requested the legal fraternity to attend the courts for sake of dispensation of justice to litigants whose cases are already fixed for hearing in different courts.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar visited the residence of Justice Ahsan and oversaw the situation himself.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of the incident and vowed an immediate action.

Opposition leader Imran Khan, who was central to starting legal proceedings against Sharif, suggested there may have been a political motive for the shooting to “pressurise” the judiciary.

He gave no evidence for his view.

“Strongly condemn the firing at Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan’s house. These Sicilian-mafia-like tactics to pressurise senior judiciary are unacceptable in any democracy,” he tweeted.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the firing and demanded an independent inquiry.

In a statement, Bilawal said intimidation of judges was an unpardonable act and those involved directly and indirectly in the firing incidents on the residence of Justice Ijazul Ahsan should not go scot-free and deserved exemplary punishment.

Zardari said the firing is very serious matter. He demanded immediate arrest of culprits.


