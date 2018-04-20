Jamaat-e-Islami to protest against loadshedding in Karachi

April 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami will protest against K-Electric and the federal government over loadshedding in Karachi on Friday.

The sit-in protest will be organized at the Karachi Press Club.

The party has invited political parties to join their protest.

JI had announced earlier that the sit-in would be held at Chief Minister House.

The venue was changed after a meeting between Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and party leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

On the other hand, Pak Sarzameen Party will also protest against power outages at the headquarters of K-Electric located in Defence Housing Authority.

The residents of Karachi have been facing prolonged power outages over the past two weeks.

K-Electric, the power distribution company in Karachi, claimed that 500MW power shortfall is being experienced due to inadequate gas supply.

Sui Southern Gas Company – on the other hand – said that the supply to the power distribution company has not been increased or decreased.

Korangi, Landhi, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, North Karachi, New Karachi, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, SITE area, Garden, Lyari, Baldia and Orangi Town are the areas affected the most by loadshedding.


By: Samaa Web Desk

