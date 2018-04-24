Islamabad, surrounding areas jolted by 5.3 magnitude earthquake

April 24, 2018
ISLAMABAD: A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad and surrounding areas Tuesday with no loss of life reported. 

Tremors were felt in Islamabad at 08:52pm. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake was measured 250km deep.

The Hindukush region in Afghanistan was identified as the epicenter.

People posted tweets about feeling the jolts and tremors.


