Internet suspended for hours as KMC cuts cables, wires at Shahrah-e-Faisal

April 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: Internet services remained suspended at II Chundrigar Road as KMC acted on the apex court’s orders of removing wires, cables and other installations from Shahrah-e-Faisal. 

KMC officials cut cables, wires and other installations at Shahrah-e-Faisal which impacted internet services at offices located on II Chundrigar Road.

Internet services were suspended owing to lack of planning by KMC.

Employees were not able to share data or transfer money due to suspension of internet.

Work resumed in offices after internet was restored a few hours later.


