Inter board bars media from covering examinations

The ban is being seen as a move to hide the board's mismanagement and inability to stop cheaters from using dishonest means to pass exams.In a footage from last year's Intermediate examinations, students can be seen cheating with impunity.Instead of ensuring that students do not resort to unfair means to pass in exams, the board has banned media from covering the event.Students willing to use dishonest means to pass their exams will have a field day with the media not able to put a check on them this time.

Story first published: 23rd April 2018