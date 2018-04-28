MULTAN: An infant passed away due to shortage of medicines in Multan.

Muhammad Sohail’s wife gave birth to three sons and a daughter.

However, one of the three sons could not be administered medicine due to shortage and he could not survive.

The condition of his other son and daughter is also said to be critical.

Sohail’s brother said that there were no words to describe what the family was going through.

The family has requested the government to ensure the restoration of medicines so that human lives can be protected.

Medical shop owners across Punjab are observing a shutterdown strike for an indefinite period against Punjab Drug Act 2017.

