Indian atrocities can never suppress Kashmir’s struggle for self-determination: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces in the occupied valley.

“Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir can never suppress a just indigenous political struggle for self- determination,” said General Bajwa, according to ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan army.

“Brutalities by Indian Security Forces against innocent Kashmiris in IOK (Indian-occupied Kashmir) and CFVs (ceasefire violations) along LOC/WB (Line of Control/Working Boundary) targeting civilians are highly condemnable.”

General Bajwa’s condemnation a day after fierce fighting broke out between separatists and Indian forces, killing at least 20 people, including civilians.

According to Kashmir Media Serices, Indian troops opened fire on protesters and funerals in Islamabad and Shopian districts of held Kashmir, killing four more people.

More than 200 civilians have been injured in the violence.

“Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir can never suppress a just indigenous political struggle for self determination. Brutalities by Indian Security Forces against innocent Kashmiris in IOK and CFVs along LOC/WB targeting civilians are highly condemnable”, COAS.#KashmirBlackDay — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 2, 2018

Story first published: 2nd April 2018