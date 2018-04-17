Incorrect reporting on Nawaz, Maryam speech ‘ban’ angers CJ

April 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reported by: Zulqarnain Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed anger at the incorrect reports ran by some news channels that Lahore High Court had placed a ban on Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz’s speeches. 

“Everyone is busy providing his analysis but no one is reading the court order,” he remarked during a hearing today. “Where does it say that a ban has been placed on their speeches?”

The Lahore High Court ordered PEMRA to monitor the anti-judiciary speeches made by former prime minister Nawaz Sahrif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz as well as other leaders of the PML-N.

The court directed PEMRA to decide on complaints filed against Nawaz, Maryam and senior PML-N leaders within 15 days.

Subsequently, the court directed PEMRA to strictly monitor the speeches.

Without reading the court order, some news channels ran the news that a ban had been placed by the Lahore High Court on speeches made by Nawaz and Maryam.


