In what capacity Chaudhry Nisar abolished prisoner exchange pacts: CJP

April 24, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has ordered the government to bring back within one month all Pakistanis who are languishing in jails in foreign countries.

“In what capacity had the former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar abolished prisoner exchange agreements with other countries,” the CJ remarked while hearing a case regarding imprisonment of Pakistani citizens in Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Hearing another suo moto case, CJ Nisar ordered Federal Ombudsman to present a report on condition of jails.

Justice Nisar has also expressed anger over failure of authorities to construct a prison in Islamabad.

The HRCP in its 2018 report said countless offenders are not brought to justice, yet the jails are overcrowded.

“The courts are overwhelmed with a backlog of cases. In 2017, there were 333,103 cases pending in the country’s courts,” the damning report said.

The HRCP suggested the overhaul of judicial system, recommended by the UN Special Rapporteur and promised in the National Action Plan.


