In Swat, Nawaz, Maryam slam Imran-Zardari Senate alliance

SWAT: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has lashed out at Imran Khan and Asif Zardari over what she says an engineered ‘PTI-PPP alliance’ to deprive ruling party of its Senate seats.

“Imran Khan would ask his voters to vote for arrow [PPP’s election symbol] in the next elections,” Maryam said. “Imran and Zardari are brothers and the flag that they have come under is not of public’s”.

She said her father is going to appear before the NAB’s court for the 50th time tomorrow, adding that the dictator who violated the constitution and broke the laws have escaped from the country.

The former first daughter said her party respects the judiciary but they can’t respect the ‘vengeful verdicts’.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was also present on the occasion and addressed a massive crowd in Swat valley of northern Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif said the PTI-led Khyber Pakhunkhwa government had made no new hospital, school and colleges in the province, accusing the provincial government of committing corruption.

He said the PML-N government had restored peace in the province and rid the country of terrorism.

The former p remier said Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousufzai has come back to Pakistan after his government brought back peace to the Swat valley.

Nawaz said he would have taken Imran Khan along, had the PTI chairman not indulged in ‘Gaali-Galoch’ politics.

“I will restore the sanctity of vote with your help,” he said. “Do you approve of the methods to sack an elected prime minister?”

This is what happened in Balochistan and Senate:

Sanaullah Zehri, an influential chieftain and PML-N leader, was forced to resign as the chief minister after a revolt by his own cabinet members and coalition partners in January this year.

As a result, the PML-N-led government was sent packing and Abdul Qudoos Binzenjo, a PML-Q lawmaker who could only secure over 500 votes from Awaran in the general elections, was made chief minister.

The move was viewed by the PML-N leaders and its coalition partners as an arrangement to deprive the ruling party of Balochistan seats in the Senate elections.

Later, an independent group led by CM Bizenjo and backed by both Imran Khan and Asif Zardari managed to win six out of 11 Balochistan seats in the Senate elections.

Backed by a tacit agreement between the PTI and PPP, Sadiq Sanjrani, a little known politician from Balochistan’s Chagai district, was elected chairman of the upper house. PPP’s senator Saleem Mandviwala was elected his deputy.

Story first published: 1st April 2018