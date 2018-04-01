In Pictures: Christians celebrate Easter across Pakistan

The Christian community across the world, including Pakistan, celebrated Easter on Sunday to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ (Prophet Issa A.S) with religious devotion and fervor.

Special prayers and ceremonies held in churches across the country. It is typically the well-attended Sunday service of the year for Christian churches on Easter Sunday.

The government has announced optional holiday for members of the Christian community today.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place at churches across Pakistan to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

The death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion is marked on Good Friday, always the Friday just before Easter.

Easter is the culmination of the 40-day Lent, and a time of fasting, alms, repenting and spiritual renewal.

Here are pictures from across Pakistan:

Story first published: 1st April 2018