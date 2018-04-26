Imran welcomes Khawaja Asif’s disqualification

Another darbari of the Godfather has been disqualified, tweeted Imran Khan a few hours after Khawaja Asif was disqualified by the Islamabad High Court.

The foreign minister has been disqualified under Article 62 (1)(f) of the constitution for not disclosing that he held an Iqama (residence permit) in the UAE.

Imran said in his tweet that Khawaja Asif was using the Iqama to launder money and hide his corruption. He said that Khawaja Asif’s iqama was a “brazen conflict of interest”.

The PTI chief said that the foreign minister had been publicly humiliated in Pakistan and abroad.

Khawaja Asif has announced that he will appeal against his disqualification verdict.

Story first published: 26th April 2018