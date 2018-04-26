Imran welcomes Khawaja Asif’s disqualification

April 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Another darbari of the Godfather has been disqualified, tweeted Imran Khan a few hours after Khawaja Asif was disqualified by the Islamabad High Court.

The foreign minister has been disqualified under Article 62 (1)(f) of the constitution for not disclosing that he held an Iqama (residence permit) in the UAE.

Imran said in his tweet that Khawaja Asif was using the Iqama to launder money and hide his corruption. He said that Khawaja Asif’s iqama was a “brazen conflict of interest”.

The PTI chief said that the foreign minister had been publicly humiliated in Pakistan and abroad.

Khawaja Asif has announced that he will appeal against his disqualification verdict.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 26th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PTI leader Abrarul Haq to take Ahsan Iqbal to court

April 26, 2018 4:25 pm

Analysis: Election will determine if these decisions against PML-N will have a fallout

April 26, 2018 3:31 pm

Khawaja Asif disqualified for life

April 26, 2018 2:41 pm

Imran Khan to skip budget session

April 26, 2018 11:50 am

Court to announce verdict in Khawaja Asif disqualification case

April 26, 2018 9:19 am

PTI will make Mandi Bahauddin California of Pakistan, vows Qureshi

April 25, 2018 11:31 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 25 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 25 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.