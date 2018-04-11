Imran promises FATA-KP merger if PTI forms govt in Islamabad

April 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PESHAWAR: PTI chairman Imran Khan said that his party would merge tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if it formed the government in Islamabad.

“FCR will be abolished in consultation with other stakeholders,” Imran said, announcing his plan for the mainstreaming of tribal areas at an event in Peshawar on Wednesday.

FCR is a special set of laws which are applicable to Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

In his speech, the cricketer-turned-politician lashed out at his arch rival Moulana Fazl-ur-Rehman who he says was the biggest hurdle in the way of development in FATA.

“FATA reforms couldn’t be implemented due to opposition from Fazl-ur-Rehman,” Khan alleged.

He said the previous governments had never considered people of tribal areas as Pakistanis, adding operations in FATA were launched at the behest of America. “People from the tribal areas were called terrorists in other parts of the country.”

Khan singled out unemployment as the biggest problem and called for special funds to develop FATA.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 11th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Post-mortem: Govts came and went, but load-shedding still persists

April 11, 2018 6:40 pm

Post-mortem: People not buying govt promises to end load shedding anymore

April 11, 2018 6:22 pm

Absconding suspect gets bail in Mashal Khan murder case

April 11, 2018 5:53 pm

I received death threats on phone many times: CM Balochistan

April 11, 2018 5:45 pm

Time to put our house in order, says chief justice

April 11, 2018 5:17 pm

Dozens taken sick with food poisoning at Dir wedding

April 11, 2018 4:58 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 11 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 11 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 11 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 11 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.