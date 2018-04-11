Imran promises FATA-KP merger if PTI forms govt in Islamabad

PESHAWAR: PTI chairman Imran Khan said that his party would merge tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if it formed the government in Islamabad.

“FCR will be abolished in consultation with other stakeholders,” Imran said, announcing his plan for the mainstreaming of tribal areas at an event in Peshawar on Wednesday.

FCR is a special set of laws which are applicable to Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

In his speech, the cricketer-turned-politician lashed out at his arch rival Moulana Fazl-ur-Rehman who he says was the biggest hurdle in the way of development in FATA.

“FATA reforms couldn’t be implemented due to opposition from Fazl-ur-Rehman,” Khan alleged.

He said the previous governments had never considered people of tribal areas as Pakistanis, adding operations in FATA were launched at the behest of America. “People from the tribal areas were called terrorists in other parts of the country.”

Khan singled out unemployment as the biggest problem and called for special funds to develop FATA.

Story first published: 11th April 2018