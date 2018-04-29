Imran Khan unveils 11-point agenda to create ‘Naya Pakistan’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, announced 11-point agenda aimed at creating a ‘new Pakistan’, if his party is voted to power, Samaa reported Sunday.

“I will not rest or leave you alone till I have created Naya Pakistan,” he said while addressing a large rally at Minar-e-Pakistan Ground in Lahore.

This agenda will steer Pakistan country of crisis, elevate the living standards of the poor and bring the system of justice, he said.

Imran Khan, in his detailed speech, criticised the ruling clique for pushing the country into crisis and compromising on its honour and sovereignty.

“It’s embarrassing for Pakistan that our prime minister is humiliated by body search at US airport,” he said, adding that “when a PM is treated in such a way, imagine how a common Pakistani would be treated there.”

“I have decided that I will make a Pakistan equal for all, will rid Pakistan of all mafias,” he said.

Khan vowed to curb corruption and strengthen state instructions like FBR and NAB.

Story first published: 29th April 2018