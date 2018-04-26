Imran Khan to skip budget session

April 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan said he would not attend the budget session being held this Friday.

The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has said that the outgoing federal government does not have the mandate to announce the budget for the whole fiscal year.

He has directed parliamentarians Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to protest during the session if the budget of more than four months of the next fiscal year is announced.

Khan has called a meeting of PTI’s parliamentary party at 2 pm on Friday.

The federal government will be presenting the budget for FY18-19 tomorrow.

The opposition parties have criticized the move stating that the outgoing government cannot announce the budget for the whole fiscal year.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 26th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PTI will make Mandi Bahauddin California of Pakistan, vows Qureshi

April 25, 2018 11:31 pm

Why are South Punjab electables leaving PML-N?

April 25, 2018 10:07 pm

Nadeem Afzal Chan joins PTI, says only Imran can defeat Sharifs in Punjab

April 25, 2018 5:51 pm

Imran cuts short Lahore visit to get ‘big wicket’

April 24, 2018 8:25 pm

Sukkur’s healthcare as good as Europe’s: Khursheed Shah

April 24, 2018 4:15 pm

Imran Khan demands impartial caretaker PM for elections

April 23, 2018 12:20 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 25 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 25 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.