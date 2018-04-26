ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan said he would not attend the budget session being held this Friday.

The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has said that the outgoing federal government does not have the mandate to announce the budget for the whole fiscal year.

He has directed parliamentarians Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to protest during the session if the budget of more than four months of the next fiscal year is announced.

Khan has called a meeting of PTI’s parliamentary party at 2 pm on Friday.

The federal government will be presenting the budget for FY18-19 tomorrow.

The opposition parties have criticized the move stating that the outgoing government cannot announce the budget for the whole fiscal year.

Story first published: 26th April 2018