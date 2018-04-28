Imran Khan says he will announce 10-point agenda in Lahore rally

April 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan arrived in Lahore where he will address his party’s rally Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday, Samaa reported.

This will be PTI’s massive political show in the PML-N stronghold after seven years, just a couple of months before general elections.

PTI chief Imran Khan has promised to gather a large crowd. He said he would unveil a 10-point agenda for ‘Naya Pakistan’ at the rally, which according to PTI, will be largest of the country’s history.





The party has made all arrangements for the gathering.

Late on Saturday, Imran Khan visited the rally venue where hundreds of his supported had gathered for musical show and fireworks.

Samaa is exclusively covering the rally with 100 reporters, providing minute-by-minute update to its viewers.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 28th April 2018

 

See Also

Imran lashes out at Trump for ignoring Pakistan’s sacrifices in Economist interview

April 28, 2018 8:49 pm

Lahore will not welcome Imran, says Shehbaz

April 28, 2018 8:40 pm

Lahore administration takes down PTI flags from Minar-e-Pakistan

April 28, 2018 7:39 pm

PTI’s Murad Saeed loses temper during budget speech

April 27, 2018 8:22 pm

Khursheed Shah to cut another birthday cake before protesting in budget session

April 27, 2018 2:37 pm

Govt with 34 days left can’t set budget for next year: Opp parties

April 27, 2018 12:41 pm

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 April 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 April 2018

Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV 28 April 2018

Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV 28 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.