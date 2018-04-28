Imran Khan says he will announce 10-point agenda in Lahore rally



لاہوریوں نے سما ہی تبدیل کرکے رکھ دیا ؛ تب منظر کیسا ہوگا جب پورا پاکستان شرکت کر رہا ہو گا ! #PTIMinarePakistanJalsa pic.twitter.com/AFRcNcNYXi

— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 28, 2018



Exclusive scenes from #PTIMinarePakistanJalsa venue as Imran Khan arrives to warm up Insafians @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/IlccPDwiWG

— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 28, 2018

This will be PTI’s massive political show in the PML-N stronghold after seven years, just a couple of months before general elections.PTI chief Imran Khan has promised to gather a large crowd. He said he would unveil a 10-point agenda for ‘Naya Pakistan’ at the rally, which according to PTI, will be largest of the country’s history.The party has made all arrangements for the gathering.Late on Saturday, Imran Khan visited the rally venue where hundreds of his supported had gathered for musical show and fireworks.Samaa is exclusively covering the rally with 100 reporters, providing minute-by-minute update to its viewers.

