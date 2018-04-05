Imran Khan kicks off membership drive from Zardari’s hometown

Report by: Sanjay Sadhwani

NAWABSHAH: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan arrived in Sindh on two-day visit, Samaa reported Thursday.

During the tour, Khan kicked off PTI’s membership campaign from Nawabshah, the hometown of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Imran Khan was accompanied by senior party leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Arif Alvi, Aleem Adil Sheikh and Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain.

Soon after arriving in the city, Khan visited membership camp and addressed a large number of his supporters.

Nawabshah has given a massive welcome to Imran Khan as he arrives in Sindh on a two-day visit ! #PTISindhCampaign pic.twitter.com/H5uSnlKQu8 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 5, 2018

Nawabshah

Nawabshah gave him a massive welcome.

“Sindh’s biggest disease is Asif Ali Zardari. The resources of Sindh are being shifted abroad. They should be used on the people of this province,” Khan said.

“In Punjab, there is another disease that is called ‘mujhe kyun nikala’?” Khan said, referring to ousted PM Nawaz Sharif’s mantra ‘why was I removed as prime minister?’

“Now it’s time for Zardari to ask ‘why was I ousted’” said Imran Khan, claiming that Zardari would soon be behind bars.

He said Zardari has made people of Sindh his ‘slaves’.

A large number of women supporters also attended the rally in Nawabshah.

Imran Khan addresses at Sanghar Camp as crowd pours in to welcome Kaptaan! #PTISindhCampaign pic.twitter.com/bumxt5f0OJ — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 5, 2018

Sanghar

Khan later led the party’s procession to Shahpur Chakar city of Sanghar where he visited the membership camps and addressed his supporters.

In both the cities, crowed poured in to welcome PTI leaders.

PTI organized a large public gathering in Khipro town of Sanghar District. The rally was addressed by Imran Khan and other party leaders.

Khan’s next destination will be Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar.

Story first published: 5th April 2018