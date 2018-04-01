Imran Khan gets warm welcome in Youhanabad

LAHORE: In connection with his party’s membership campaign, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan arrived at Youhanabad where he was warmly welcomed.

Youhanabad is an area in Lahore. It is the largest Christian locality in the country.

Imran Khan visited PTI’s membership camp at Youhanabad, where he wished a very happy Easter to the Christian community, and cut a cake.

Minorities to get equal rights when PTI comes into power, remarked Imran Khan while addressing the Christian Community, Yahounabad. #PTILahoreCampaign pic.twitter.com/FNxlrRIbwT — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 1, 2018

PTI claims that Khan is the first Pakistani leader to visit the locality.

“In the light of Jinnah’s vision, minorities will get equal rights when PTI will come into power,” vowed Imran Khan while addressing the supporters from Christian community.

“PTI government will not allow anyone to violate the rights of the minorities, we will protect our minorities in new Pakistan,” he affirmed.

On the occasion, Khan said he is formally starting his 2018 election campaign from Lahore, and announced to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 29.

He criticised Sharif brothers, saying that the rulers are ‘mafias’ and not politicians.

چئیرمین تحریک انصاف نے مسیحی برادری کو ایسٹر کے تہوار پر مبارکباد دی اور کیک بھی کاٹا ۔ #PTILahoreCampaign pic.twitter.com/5kRBI32cGe — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 1, 2018

Yohounabad gives a massive welcome to Imran Khan as he is the first Pakistani leader to visit it! #PTILahoreCampaign pic.twitter.com/Tzc796ATKH — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 1, 2018

تاریخ گواہ ہے کہ لاہور نے ہمیشہ کپتان کو سُرخرو کیا اور کپتان کا بھرپور ساتھ دینے کے لیے لاہوری کپتان کے ساتھ قدم سے قدم ملا کر چلے اس لیے کپتان نے لاہور کی عوام پر اعتماد کرتے ہوئے اپنی الیکشن مہم 2018 کے باقاعدہ آغاز کا اعلان لاہور سے کرنے کا اعلان کردیا. #PTILahoreCampaign pic.twitter.com/Y14KD3IRlP — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 31, 2018

Minorities to get equal rights when PTI comes into power, remarked Imran Khan while addressing the Christian Community, Yahounabad. #PTILahoreCampaign pic.twitter.com/FNxlrRIbwT — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 1, 2018

Akbar Chowk Update – People pouring in as Imran Khan to arrive anytime soon. #PTILahoreCampaign pic.twitter.com/mrrTfglUP6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 1, 2018

Age is just a number – Junoon has no other substitute! #PTILahoreCampaign pic.twitter.com/b8afmIyjgm — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 1, 2018

Story first published: 1st April 2018