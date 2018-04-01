Imran Khan gets warm welcome in Youhanabad

April 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

LAHORE: In connection with his party’s membership campaign, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan arrived at Youhanabad where he was warmly welcomed.

Youhanabad is an area in Lahore. It is the largest Christian locality in the country.

Imran Khan visited PTI’s membership camp at Youhanabad, where he wished a very happy Easter to the Christian community, and cut a cake.

PTI claims that Khan is the first Pakistani leader to visit the locality.

“In the light of Jinnah’s vision, minorities will get equal rights when PTI will come into power,” vowed Imran Khan while addressing the supporters from Christian community.

“PTI government will not allow anyone to violate the rights of the minorities, we will protect our minorities in new Pakistan,” he affirmed.

On the occasion, Khan said he is formally starting his 2018 election campaign from Lahore, and announced to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 29.

He criticised Sharif brothers, saying that the rulers are ‘mafias’ and not politicians.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 1st April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

In Swat, Nawaz, Maryam slam Imran-Zardari Senate alliance

April 1, 2018 5:50 pm

PML-N, PTI waste five years of nation: Bilawal

March 31, 2018 5:35 pm

Mega what? Pakistan asks why power cuts going up as temperatures rise

March 31, 2018 4:01 pm

Flower exhibition underway in Lahore

March 31, 2018 11:37 am

Three-day festival ends in Lahore

March 31, 2018 10:57 am

Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, Sarfraz Nawaz call reverse swing as ‘art’ not ‘cheating’

March 31, 2018 9:24 am

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.