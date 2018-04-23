LONDON: Imran Khan has said that an impartial interim prime minister must be elected for the next general elections.

“An impartial prime minister must be elected this time,” chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said. “There is a need of a neutral umpire.”

“There is no need for settlement with anybody.”

Khan said that there will be no alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He went on to say that senators are selling their votes for the past 30 years. He said, “I had demanded that the law should be changed but no action was taken.”

The PTI chairman told other parties to take action against the dishonest senators.

