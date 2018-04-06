Imran Khan criticizes govt’s tax amnesty scheme

April 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
HYDERABAD: Imran Khan has said that an investigation will be held against those who sought tax amnesty.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman said that his party rejects the federal government’s tax amnesty scheme.

“First they steal money then introduce tax amnesty schemes,” Khan added.

The PTI chairman stated that the stolen money of the masses is being transferred outside the country.

He went on to say, “I invite National Accountability Bureau to conduct its investigation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Khan claimed that his party will reveal the LNG agreement signed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He said that all state institutions are getting affected because there are no proper people to run them.

Criticizing the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the politician added that the party had attacked the courts and bought judges.

He said, “Nawaz Sharif considered the courts right when Yousuf Raza Gillani got disqualified as prime minister.”

He went on to say that PML-N leadership spoke against the Joint Investigation Team, judiciary and National Accountability Bureau during and after the investigation of Panamagate Scandal.

“On 29th April, I will show to everyone that the country stands with the constitution when our party holds a public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan,” Khan said.


