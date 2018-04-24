Imran cuts short Lahore visit to get ‘big wicket’

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan has suspended his planned political engagements in Lahore and left for Islamabad to get what he called a big wicket.

He was in Lahore to open the second phase of PTI’s membership drive from the Data shrine.

“God willing, a big wicket is going to fall and for this I am going to Islamabad,” Khan told SAMAA Tuesday before his departure to the federal capital.

The announcement comes amid speculations that disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar is likely to join Imran Khan’s party.

However, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said it was premature to confirm Nisar’s joining.
