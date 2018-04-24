Imran cuts short Lahore visit to get ‘big wicket’



میڈیا پر چوہدری نثار کی تحریک انصاف میں شمولیت سے متعلق خبریں قبل از وقت ہیں، ابھی تک اس شمولیت کی تصدیق نہیں کی جا سکتی۔

— Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 24, 2018

He was in Lahore to open the second phase of PTI’s membership drive from the Data shrine.“God willing, a big wicket is going to fall and for this I am going to Islamabad,” Khan told SAMAA Tuesday before his departure to the federal capital.The announcement comes amid speculations that disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar is likely to join Imran Khan’s party.However, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said it was premature to confirm Nisar’s joining.

24th April 2018