Imran cuts short Lahore visit to get ‘big wicket’

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan has suspended his planned political engagements in Lahore and left for Islamabad to get what he called a big wicket.
He was in Lahore to open the second phase of PTI’s membership drive from the Data shrine.
“God willing, a big wicket is going to fall and for this I am going to Islamabad,” Khan told SAMAA Tuesday before his departure to the federal capital.
The announcement comes amid speculations that disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar is likely to join Imran Khan’s party.
میڈیا پر چوہدری نثار کی تحریک انصاف میں شمولیت سے متعلق خبریں قبل از وقت ہیں، ابھی تک اس شمولیت کی تصدیق نہیں کی جا سکتی۔
— Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 24, 2018
However, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said it was premature to confirm Nisar’s joining.
