IHC reserves judgement on Farooq Sattar’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgement in a case pertaining to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s convenorship.

The court has directed Dr Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool Saddiqui to submit written arguments within two days.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC heard the case filed by Dr Farooq Sattar challenging the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) removing him as MQM’s convener.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner’s counsel Baber Sattar contended that Naeem Saddiqui and and Waseem Akhter were members of the MQM’s ‘Rabita Committee’.

However, Khalid Maqbool Saddiqui’s counsel Barrister Farogh Naseem stated that Kamal Malik and Mian Attique were ousted from the committee due to voting against the party’s will.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Farooq Sattar, he added.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked whether the news related to ousting the two persons from the Rabita Committee had been denied by the MQM-P.

Baber Sattar replied that such news were used to be published in print media and the party could not give its response on every news item.

The court, however, reserved its judgment after hearing arguments from the two sides, directing directed the counsel to submit their written arguments within two days.

IHC had earlier suspended the ECP order removing Farooq Sattar from the post of party convenorship.

Story first published: 17th April 2018