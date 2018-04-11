IHC moved to put US diplomat on ECL

April 11, 2018
Fakhar ur Rehman


Islamabad High Court has been moved to place on exit control list the US diplomat, who caused death to a Pakistani citizen in a collision with his vehicle in Islamabad.

Colonel Joseph Emanuel, the US military attaché was driving the car that hit a motorbike, killing 22-year-old deceased, Ateeq Baig on the spot and injuring his cousin Raheel.

Following the incident, Ateeq’s father Muhammad Idrees lodged an FIR against the US diplomat at Kohsar police station.

The US diplomat ‘crossed a red signal’ and rammed his SUV into Ateeq’s motorcycle when he was passing by Margala road in F8 sector, said the father in complaint.

Idrees filed his petition to IHC under Article-99 of the Constitution. He pleaded with the court to direct the interior ministry to place the US diplomat on ECL until the case is pending before the court.

The aggrieved father requested the court to issue directives to police high-ups for transparent investigations of the case.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 11th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

