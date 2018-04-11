I received death threats on phone many times: CM Balochistan

April 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: I received death threats many times on phone but still continued with my work, says Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. 

“Often I received news of my own death,” he said. “I got death threats on phone but continued to work in the most difficult conditions.”

Bizenjo said that he responded to death threats by telling the person to let him work for Balochistan.

“I don’t want to get involved in the politics of accusations,” he said.

 

 


