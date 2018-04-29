Hyderabad: PML-N workers confront Rana Mashhood

Rana Mashhood's car was stopped by PML-N supporters who threw themselves to the ground and started shouting slogans of 'Voter Ko Izat Do'.PML-N workers threw lotas on Rana Mashhood's vehicle.Workers were protesting against the appointment of Shah Mahmood Shah as the president and Saleem Zia as the general secretary of PML-N's Sindh chapter.After efforts from the PML-N representatives failed to move the workers away from the vehicles, police stepped in to break up the protest.

Story first published: 29th April 2018