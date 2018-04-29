Hyderabad: PML-N workers confront Rana Mashhood

April 29, 2018
Reported by: Fakir Saleem

Angry PML-N workers surrounded Punjab minister Rana Mashhood's car and shouted slogans of 'Voter Ko Izat Do' before police stepped in to break up the protest. 

Rana Mashhood's car was stopped by PML-N supporters who threw themselves to the ground and started shouting slogans of 'Voter Ko Izat Do'.

PML-N workers threw lotas on Rana Mashhood's vehicle.

Workers were protesting against the appointment of Shah Mahmood Shah as the president and Saleem Zia as the general secretary of PML-N's Sindh chapter.

After efforts from the PML-N representatives failed to move the workers away from the vehicles, police stepped in to break up the protest.
