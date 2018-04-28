Hello Karachi, will you be taking sugar with your black tea trade?

April 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




By: Yasir Feroze

KARACHI: Rs 300 million of extortion money is squeezed from Quetta hotels located in Karachi each month.

There are 30,000 registered Quetta hotels.

The shops pay Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 every month in order to place their chairs outside the streets.



A cup of tea is sold for Rs 30 in Karachi. The people of Karachi drink tea costing Rs 100 million.

Each Quetta hotel makes 400 cups of tea a day.

In Karachi, 2.5 million people have opened a Quetta tea shop.



The shop owners have requested the provincial government to allow them to place their chairs outside so that they can pay taxes to the government.
Published in Latest, Pakistan

Story first published: 28th April 2018

 

See Also

What this year’s budget has for Karachi?

April 27, 2018 8:08 pm

Youngster lynched in Karachi after being declared robber

April 26, 2018 11:05 am

Karachi dangerously close to a water crisis: Indian scientists

April 25, 2018 10:51 pm

As water shortages grow, ‘Day Zero’ becomes everyday in India

April 25, 2018 7:26 pm

Convent of Jesus and Mary School to open new campus in Karachi

April 25, 2018 6:58 pm

After ER scuffle, doctors boycott OPDs at Jinnah hospital

April 24, 2018 7:17 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018
News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.