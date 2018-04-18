Heckled Nawaz in Washington at behest of Indian spy agency, claims Baloch activist

April 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A Baloch activist said that he had heckled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his 2015 speech in Washington at the behest of Indian spy agency.

He said the Indian spies had asked him to embarrass Nawaz Sharif by bringing up the issue of Balochistan during his appearance at United States Institute for Peace.

Baloch activist Ahmer Mustikhan being whisked away by security personnel during an even at the USIP in October 2015.

Ahmer Mustikhan, a former journalist and activist, in a series of video statements said he was “let down” by RA&W operatives, who he claims, were working from Indian embassy in US capital.

He identified one of the operatives as Nagesh Bhushan ‘who worked at RA&W’s Balochistan desk’.

He alleged in one of the videos that RA&W had given Baloch militants $15 million each in the last few years.


