Hazara sit-ins: Interior Minister reaches Quetta for talks

April 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

In an attempt to persuade the protesting Hazaras to end sit-ins, Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has reached Quetta to meet community elders.

Quetta’s Hazaras are protesting against the unabated killings of community members in targeted shootings.

The minister will also chair a meeting to review law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Ban on pillion riding

Balochistan government has imposed a ban on pillion riding for a period of one month due to worsening law and order situation in Quetta.

Spike in violence

In a fresh attack on April 28, two Hazara shopkeepers were killed in a drive-by shooting on Quetta’s Jamaluddin Afghani road.

Two Hazaras were killed and another was injured on April 29 in an attack near the Western Bypass.

A shopkeeper was gunned down on April 18 while another Hazara was killed in the beginning of the month.

Relatives of two Christain men killed in a gun attack on April 15 carry the coffins for burial in Gora Qabrustan in Quetta – Photo by Naseem James

At least 15 Christians have been killed in targeted shootings and a bombing at Methodist Church in Quetta since December 2017.

On April 24, three suicide bombers attacked the policemen and FC personnel in Quetta, killing at least six policemen and injuring 15 others.

According to National Commission for Human Rights, at least 509 Hazaras have been killed in targeted shootings and bombings in Balochistan.

Footprint of ISIS in Balochistan

The Khursan branch of ISIS, also known as Daesh, have claimed recent attacks on Quetta’s Christians and Hazaras.

Also read: LeJ disguised as ISIS targeting Christians in Quetta

The claims, however, could not be independently verified.

Policemen and locals gather near a destroyed police truck, April 24, 2018. REUTERS

Abdul Razzaq Cheema, a senior police official said they have confirmed reports that Daesh was behind the recent attacks on Christians in Quetta.

He said that Daesh was actually LeJ and its leaders were hiding in Afghanistan.

“LeJ and other sectarian groups have thrown their weight behind Daesh and they are working for them,” the police official said.


