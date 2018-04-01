Hazara man killed in Quetta firing

Reporting by Muhammad Atif

Unidentified men opened fire on a taxi at a Quetta marketplace Sunday, killing a Hazara man

The firing happened at Kandahari Bazaar in the limits of the City police station.

Kamran, the officer on duty at the police station, said an unidentified man opened fire from behind the vehicle, injuring 50-year-old Nazeer Husain and 35-year-old Gul Hasan. Three other people travelling in the vehicle were unhurt. According to the police, a 9mm pistol was used.

Chhipa rescue workers took the two men to Civil Hospital, Quetta. Husain succumbed to his wounds on the way.

The family of the deceased said the government should arrest the culprits.

Condemnations poured in after the attack. Leaders of Balochistan Shia Conference and Hazara Democratic Party along with the governor and chief minister of the province expressed grief.

At least 32 people have been killed during the past 12 months in different targeted attacks and bomb blasts in Quetta, say law enforcers. Community elders say 70,000 Hazaras have moved out of Quetta due to frequent targeted attacks.

Since 2008, several hundreds of Hazaras have been steadily killed. In Quetta, bombings killed at least 180 people in 2013 â€“ 96 were killed in an attack on a snooker club frequented by young Hazara men in January while 84 others were killed a month later when a crowded vegetable market mostly used by ethnic Hazaras was bombed.

Sunni militants have killed thousands of Shia across Pakistan. The Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) has claimed responsibility for most attacks. The LeJ has also killed with increasing impunity members of the Frontier Corps, paramilitary or police assigned to protect Shia processions, pilgrimages, and Hazara neighbourhoods. Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf banned the LeJ in 2002 but it continues to resurface under new names.

Story first published: 1st April 2018