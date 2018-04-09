Hats distributed to protect donkeys from the heat

April 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A non-profit organization in Karachi is distributing hats and soft straps to protect donkeys from heat.

Times of Oman reported that the Ayesha Chundrigarh Foundation gave 60 harnesses and hats to the owners of the animals.

Ayesha, the owner of the foundation, said that they distributed a few harnesses to donkeys in Rawalpindi and Karachi as part of their donkey empowerment programme.

She added that the donkey owners were also given hats to protect themselves from the intense heat.

Ayesha said that her foundation’s initiative aims to help the neglected communities in the country.

It saves abandoned and abused stray animals and provides food, shelter, medical treatment and rehabilitation.


