Hajj balloting 2018: Draw for remaining govt scheme likely this week

April 17, 2018
ISLAMABAD: The balloting to select 10 percent remaining pilgrims of government Hajj scheme is likely this week.

Reports said the ministry would immediately conduct the balloting after getting the go-ahead signal from the federal cabinet or file a review petition in Supreme Court if cabinet directs to do so.

The ministry has already conducted balloting of 50 percent aspirants of government Hajj scheme by holding balloting in March.

The ministry had promised to conduct another balloting for selecting the remaining aspirants under government scheme after settlement of dispute with HGOs, who got stay orders for reducing their share from 40 percent to 33 percent.

The Islamabad High Court, and then Supreme Court, had ordered the ministry to retain quota of HGOs to 40 percent.

Thus the ministry seeks permission of federal cabinet to conduct balloting of 10 percent or file a review petition in the Supreme Court.

The ministry was facing difficulties in finalizing the arrangements, especially residence facilities in Makkah Mukarmah and Madina Munawarah for Hujjaj owing to delay in quota case. – APP


