Gujrat police to exhume Pakistani-Italian woman’s body today

April 25, 2018
The Gujrat police will dig out the body of the 26-year-old Pakistani-Italian woman, Sana Mustafa Cheema, today (Wednesday).

The woman was buried on April 19. Records available with Gujrat’s Mangowal Surgical Hospital show that Sana was given first aid for low blood pressure on April 11.

According to the family, Sana would fall sick very often and died of drug overdose. They say that she was buried a day after her death.

However, the woman’s father, brother and paternal uncle have been nominated in the FIR of her murder. The Kunjah SHO registered the case after Italian media reported the woman’s death, followed by the story going viral on social media. Social media users speculated over the possibilities of the woman being killed in the name of ‘honour’.

The Italian foreign ministry said it is observing the case closely. The Pakistani community in Italy also protested over Sana’s death.

Sana had been living in Italy for the past 17 years. According to Saddar DSP Irfanul Haq Sulehria, she wanted to marry Kamran, a Pakistani man based in Italy. Kamran is currently in Pakistan and police officials say he will also be interrogated. Police officials say Sana wanted to return to Italy by April 19, the day she was buried.

The body will be exhumed today, after which a post-mortem will be carried out to ascertain the cause of her death.


