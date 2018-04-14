Grade six student dies in Thapar Kabaddi contest

April 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




By Rao Suleman

MIAN CHANNU: A grade six student died on Saturday after taking part in a Thapar Kabaddi contest at his school in Mian Channu town of Punjab.

Bilal was playing Thapar Kabaddi with his classmates at Government High School Mian Channu when he was severely struck near his neck. He fell unconscious and perished on his way to hospital.

Parents of the deceased have decided not to press charges against the school or the student, saying their son’s death was the will of the God.

Thappar Kabaddi, also known as Chanta Kabaddi, is a famous sport in many cities of Punjab.
