Govt post-mortem: Did the ruling party implement its manifesto?

April 12, 2018
Every party has its own manifesto--but do they implement it in their policies? People weigh in on whether the ruling party was able to implement its manifesto ever since it took over the reins of the country four-and-a-half years ago. 

"Has the PPP acted on its manifesto and provided Roti, Kapra aur Makaan to the common man?" asked one individual. "These manifestos are only dramas created by political parties and nothing else."

Another woman said that the government had done nothing in the sectors of health and education.

"They haven't done a single thing about health and education. These are the two most vital sectors of the country. Countless people have health problems in this country."

One citizen was of the view that PML-N had succeeded in implementing 60-70 percent of its manifesto.

"Needless protests by the opposition stopped Nawaz Sharif from further achieving targets for Pakistan," he said.
