Govt post-mortem: Breaking down Pakistan’s debt situation

April 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




The government may tell you otherwise but Pakistan's foreign debt has doubled over the past five years.

Pakistan's debt stood at Rs 13,626 billion in March 2013. Fast forward four-and-a-half years and Pakistan's debt has increased to Rs 26,815 as of December 2017.

The federal government has sought loans amounting to Rs 2,140 billion over the last eight months. The depreciation of rupee by five percent has made matters worse and burdened the economy further with loans.

The IMF predicts that Pakistan's debt would cross the $100 billion mark over the next one year.

In 2013-14, every Pakistani owed Rs 82,000. Now, he owns Rs 130,000.

The government that succeeds this one will have to borrow more to pay off Pakistan's loans--which will not bode well for the economy.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 12th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Military awards conferred on ghazis, martyrs of Pakistan army

April 12, 2018 7:01 pm

Post-mortem: PML-N’s 2013 election promises

April 12, 2018 6:26 pm

Ceasefire violations by India are perilous for peace, warns Khurram Dastgir

April 12, 2018 6:14 pm

Govt post-mortem: 10,000 MW were added to the national grid, claims Uzma Bukhari

April 12, 2018 5:30 pm

Dollar and oil may get more expensive next month in Pakistan: ADB

April 12, 2018 5:03 pm

Pakistan could face US aid cuts over human trafficking: sources

April 12, 2018 3:49 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 11 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 11 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 11 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 11 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Minerwa Tahir

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.