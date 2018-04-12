Govt post-mortem: 10,000 MW were added to the national grid, claims Uzma Bukhari

PML-N representative Uzma Bokhari defended the federal government’s performance over the past four-and-a-half years, stating that sincere attempts had been made to end the load shedding menace in the country.

“I’m very proud to say that we were able to live up to the claims we made about ending load shedding,” she said on SAMAA TV’s exclusive transmission. “We have added 10,000MW to the national grid.”

PTI’s Shaukat Yousafzai refused to believe Bukhari’s claim, saying that certain cities of the country were experiencing load shedding for multiple hours.

“Can Uzma kindly tell me where those 10,000MW have gone? Five to six hours of load shedding is taking place in Karachi alone,” he said.

Yousafzai said that Punjab chief minister had said in Peshawar a day earlier that he would make the city like Lahore.

“I would kindly request him not to do so,” he said.

Has Nawaz Sharif succeeded in attracting large crowds at PML-N rallies?

SAMAA TV’s Peshawar Burea Chief Tariq Afaq said that Nawaz Sharif had managed to hold large public rallies in Peshawar but that was not an indication of his party’s popularity.

“This is not the case. In Pakistan, people turn up at rallies of national leaders just to get a glimpse of them. That does not mean that each and every person at a PTI or PML-N rally is a loyal supporter of the party.”

Did PTI add any megawatt to the national grid, asks Uzma Bukhari

Uzma said that PTI was criticising PML-N’s performance but refused to answer how many megawatts its government in KP had added to the national grid.

“PTI had claimed that it would generate electricity and add megawatts to the national grid,” she said. “Did they fulfill this promise?”

Uzma Bukhari said that the incumbent government had improved hospitals across Punjab by increasing the number of beds and providing quality care to patients.

Uzma shies away from discussing unfinished health projects in Punjab

The PML-N representative did not shed light on the various incomplete hospitals and kidney centres in Punjab. She urged media to focus on the projects that had been initiated.

“You should talk about the burns unit in Bahawalpur and how we have added 100 beds to existing hospitals in various cities of Punjab to improve their condition,” she said.

Bukhari said that the government had provided Rescue 1122 with motorcycle ambulances to deal with emergencies.

Story first published: 12th April 2018