Govt increases price of petrol by Rs 1.70 per liter

The government has increased the price of petrol by Rs 1.70 per liter. Petrol will now be sold for Rs 87.70 per liter.

The new prices will come into effect from May 1. Prices of other petroleum products have also been increased.

High speed diesel will now be available for Rs 98.76 per liter after its price was increased by Rs 2.31.

The price of light diesel has been increased by Rs 3.55 after which its price has gone up to Rs 68.85.

The price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs 3.41 after which its price has gone up to Rs 79.87.

Story first published: 30th April 2018