"We've decided to protest beside garbage trucks after receiving news that our utilities allowances have been approved," said an employee.The corporation's employees chanted slogans and parked huge trucks laden with trash outside QMC and protested outside the mayor's office.The employee further said that the protest had been going on for six months. The chief minister and mayor decided to grant utilities allowance to employees in a meeting yesterday.But employees said that the protest would not end until they were provided with all rights."This does not end here. We will start a movement soon to get increments and other allowances such as house requisition," said another employee.

Story first published: 5th April 2018