Girl found burnt, rape being investigated in Chichawatni

Report by: Zafar Iqbal Ansari

CHICHAWATNI: An eight-year-old girl was found burnt in Chichawatni and police are investigating the claims of rape, Samaa reported Tuesday.

She went missing on Sunday from Mehmoodabad area of Chichawatni, a tehsil in Sahiwal district.

A few hours later, she was found unconscious, with burns on her body.

The girl was first taken to a smaller hospital and was referred to Lahore’s Jinnah hospital where she died on Tuesday.

Doctors said her life could not be saved since she had suffered 90 percent burns. They said forensic investigations are being done into the possibility of rape.

The grade-two student was laid to rest. Her funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people.

Police detained several suspects for questioning. A shopkeeper was among them. The victim’s family said the girl purchased sweets from his shop.

Reports said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken a notice of the death.

The incident sent shockwaves to the city, prompting lawyers and traders to go on a shutter-down strike.

Story first published: 10th April 2018